Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Kraken – 1/25/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (20-22-8) at KRAKEN (21-25-3)
4 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Anthony Beauvillier
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Blake Lizotte
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body)
Status report
Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate on Saturday. … Rust, a forward, is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. He did not practice Friday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Stephenson, McCann and Evans missed practice on Friday, each with an undisclosed injury. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said each is a game-time decision.
