Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Kraken – 1/25/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (20-22-8) at KRAKEN (21-25-3)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Blake Lizotte

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body)

Status report

Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate on Saturday. … Rust, a forward, is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. He did not practice Friday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Stephenson, McCann and Evans missed practice on Friday, each with an undisclosed injury. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said each is a game-time decision.

