NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins actually considering a Brad Marchand trade? One NHL executive said, “All bets are off,” which could hint the organization is looking at its options. Meanwhile, are the Carolina Hurricanes becoming the frontrunner for J.T. Miller? The Winnipeg Jets are being reported as serious bidders for Jonathan Toews, but it doesn’t sound like that will happen this season.

Marchand Future in Boston Unclear

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic cited an NHL executive and an agent when he looked at the future of Brad Marchand in Boston this week. When the exec was asked if the Bruins might actually trade the veteran forward, the response was, “If they think it’ll help the team.” It was then said, “All bets are off.”

There have been ups and downs this season for Marchand. He’s been benched at times, had rumored drama with David Pastrnak, and is the captain of a Bruins team that has struggled despite sitting third in the Atlantic Division. The team has been speculated to be both buyers and sellers, with recent rumors that they might even be underdogs in J.T. Miller trade discussions.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That leaves real questions surrounding Marchand. Shinzawa writes:

“Putting Marchand on the market would also refresh the roster for today and tomorrow. One agent, granted anonymity to discuss someone he does not represent, estimated the Bruins could net a second-round pick and a promising young NHL player under team control for Marchand. The price could rise if the Bruins retain part of Marchand’s salary.” source – ‘Bruins’ Brad Marchand, trade candidate? ‘All bets are off’’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 1/24/2025

Don’t expect imminent developments on trade discussions involving Marchand. If his name is seriously put out there, it won’t be until much closer to the trade deadline or when it’s clear that extension talks have taken a negative turn.

Hurricanes and Rangers Can Talk to Miller, Hurricanes Stepping Up

In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that two teams have been told they can speak directly to Miller about a potential trade— the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. The Rangers aren’t out of it, but it is believed they’ve taken a step back in the discussions because they aren’t willing to take on the full weight of Miller’s contract.

Frank Seravalli noted on Thursday that it’s no longer the “New York Rangers or bust” and that “…the team right at the top of the list is the Carolina Hurricanes.”

He also said that the Hurricanes might not be done with just a Miller trade if they can make it. It is believed they are also looking at other options for scoring help, and if they could pull off two big trades, they might be open to the idea.

Jets Were Serious Players for Jonathan Toews

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Winnipeg Jets pushed hard to sign Jonathan Toews. It looks like that’s fallen through.

LeBrun writes:

“Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff created a buzz this week when he mentioned his team’s interest in Jonathan Toews. But I think one thing needs to be made clear: My understanding is that Toews isn’t planning on coming back this season.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Goalie market twists and turns, and what’s next on Jonathan Toews?’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01/24/2025

LeBrun notes that a Toews return is not guaranteed, even for next season. It does sound like the Jets will be interested regardless of when he decides to try a comeback, should he officially do so.