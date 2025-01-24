Blue Jackets Will Only Get Better as Season Progresses

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ push for the playoffs this season has undoubtedly been one of the NHL’s feel-good stories so far. While the organization has suffered a considerable number of injuries, they’ve always been able to find another player to step up and make an impact. Ultimately though, they’ll get some key players back and the team will become even more dangerous.

Players have already started returning from injury in Columbus, as Justin Danforth was activated off of the injured reserve on Monday (Jan. 20). The forward had missed the last 18 games, and although he’s not a high-end game-changer, he’s carved out a role for himself as a key part of the Blue Jackets’ bottom-six. He’s the first of many, as there are quite a few players who should be returning to action as the team continues to battle for a wild card spot.

Top-Six Reinforcements

Out of the players currently on the shelf, Sean Monahan has missed the least amount of time. He suffered an upper-body injury earlier this month and is expected to return in the relatively near future. General manager Don Waddell told our Mark Scheig, that Monahan’s injury is “not day-to-day but it isn’t long-term either.”

Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yegor Chinakhov on the other hand has been out for quite a while. He suffered an injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 27, and was placed on the injured reserve a couple of weeks later. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was off to the best start of his career and was pacing to blow his previous career-high numbers out of the water. In 21 games, he had seven goals and assists for a total of 14 points. At that rate, he would’ve undoubtedly surpassed his previous career high of 29 points in 53 games.

He’s expected to return within the “next few weeks,” and he’ll certainly bring some high-end skill back into the top-six forward group.

The Blue Jackets put a lot of faith in the 2020 first-round pick, signing him to a two-year contract extension over the summer and if he’s able to pick up where he left off, he’ll certainly be a difference-maker for the remainder of the season.

Veteran Leadership

The Blue Jackets have been without two big parts of their leadership group for the majority of the season as well. Captain Boone Jenner has yet to take the ice in the 2024-25 season, but is ahead of schedule and could return before the Stadium Series game this March, and possibly even sooner.

Jenner isn’t only a key locker room figure for the Blue Jackets, he’s a workhorse on the ice who contributes to every aspect of the game. In theory, as a hard-nosed goal-scoring threat he seems like a perfect player for a coach like Dean Evason, which will be an interesting storyline to watch when he does finally take the ice.

Last but not least, alternate captain Erik Gudbranson has been out since very early in the season, playing only three games so far. He underwent shoulder surgery at the end of October, but is on pace to return before the end of the season and just in time to help contribute at a key point of the season.

#CBJ GM Don Waddell just told Steve & Jody that Yegor Chinakhov is likely a “few weeks away.” Means there was a potential setback.



But Waddell said Erik Gudbranson could be back a month behind Boone Jenner, which puts that to the end of March. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) January 19, 2025

The Blue Jackets have been very good this season, and have exceeded expectations in every way. As key players continue to return from injury though, they’re only going to get better and better which could make them a dangerous dark-horse heading into the postseason.

Not only will they be getting players who can contribute both offensively and defensively back on the ice, but they’ll be getting veteran leadership as well. Players like Jenner and Gudbranson have embodied what it means to be a Blue Jacket, putting the team first in every aspect. Monahan has done the same, even though it’s his first season in Columbus.

Evason having all of these weapons at his disposal will allow him to create more internal competition and as a result, bring more flexibility. Adam Fantilli is currently showing he can be a true first-line center, but Monahan has done the same. If they’re both playing at their best, it’s a good problem to have as you try to decide who goes on the first line, and who goes on the second. The same debate will happen with Jenner and Cole Sillinger for the third-line center role. Does Sillinger drop to the fourth line, or does Jenner slide back to the wing like he did early in his career? Having a multitude of options in multiple different areas will only push the team forward.