3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 6-1 Win Over the Flyers

Last night, the New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 at Madison Square Garden, improving their record to 24-20-4, while the Flyers fell to 22-21-6. The Rangers are now 7-0-3 in their last 10 games and stand just one point short of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the wild card race, with a game in hand.

Braden Schneider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flyers struck first just a minute into the game. Samuel Ersson stopped a shot from K’Andre Miller, and Owen Tippett took the puck the other way, creating a three-on-one before Travis Konecny found Tippett in front, giving the Flyers the lead and their only goal of the game. Halfway through the period, Arthur Kaliyev hustled to beat Anthony Richard to a loose puck along the boards and passed it to Braden Schneider, who skated past the Flyers’ defense and threw a pass in front of the net, which deflected off Flyers’ defenseman Egor Zamula and past Ersson, tying the game for the Rangers. The Rangers struck again a minute later, with Adam Edström deflecting a point shot from Ryan Lindgren, putting the Rangers in the lead, where they would remain for the rest of the first period and the game.

The only goal of the second period came a quarter of the way through when Will Borgen found Miller in the slot, and Miller whistled a wrister past Ersson, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead. The Flyers had chances in the second period, including a power play, but Igor Shesterkin stopped all of them en route to a 33-save performance, including 17 in the second period. The Rangers found the net three more times in the third; a deflection from Filip Chytil, an empty-net goal from Adam Fox, and a power-play goal from Reilly Smith in the waning seconds after finding a puck that had squirted through Ersson’s pads. The Rangers put on a scoring show and earned another hard-fought and important two points.

Rangers Takeaways