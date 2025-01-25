Projected Lineups for Devils vs Canadiens – 1/25/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (27-17-6) at CANADIENS (24-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Paul Cotter

Stefan Noesen — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Jack Hughes took to the ice after the others at the Devils optional morning skate Saturday and will play; the center did not practice Friday as a precautionary measure after getting sutures on his finger during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. … With Markstrom, a goalie, out 4-6 weeks, Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

Gallagher and Anderson each will be a game-time decision; neither forward took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday. … Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the AHL on Saturday as a precaution but could play.

