Projected Lineups for Devils vs Canadiens – 1/25/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (27-17-6) at CANADIENS (24-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Paul Cotter
Stefan Noesen — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Jack Hughes took to the ice after the others at the Devils optional morning skate Saturday and will play; the center did not practice Friday as a precautionary measure after getting sutures on his finger during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. … With Markstrom, a goalie, out 4-6 weeks, Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
Gallagher and Anderson each will be a game-time decision; neither forward took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday. … Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the AHL on Saturday as a precaution but could play.
