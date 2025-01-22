3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Bruins

The New Jersey Devils hosted the Boston Bruins for their first meeting of the season on Wednesday night when the Devils put an end to their four-game losing streak, defeating the Bruins 5-1.

Markstrom’s Injury Didn’t Slow Them Down

Jacob Markstrom took a nasty fall after Justin Brazeau slid into him near the beginning of the second period, and Jake Allen came in to replace him. Markstrom spent 23 minutes in the crease, stopping six of seven shots. Allen blocked all 16 shots he faced in 36 minutes of ice time. The pair pulled out all the stops to ensure the Devils’ victory.

Markstrom has been the clear starter for the Devils this season, starting 36 games and recording 21 wins, but he is expected to miss some time after last night’s fall. Allen will see more action in the coming games – he has six wins in 15 games this season. Losing Markstrom is a big blow to the team. Hopefully, he won’t be out for long, but Allen has been strong, and he will be able to pick up the slack.

Goaltenders Nico Daws and Isaac Poulter are with the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate, Utica Comets. Poulter has been in net for 19 games with eight wins. Daws has started 18 games with only four wins. Both were called up to the Devils earlier this season, but neither saw any ice time. Depending on Marstrom’s injury, either one could be called up to back up Allen.

Four Goals in the Second to Put Devils Ahead

The Bruins came out of the first period with a 1-0 lead. However, the Devils scored four goals in the second frame thanks to Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, and Stefan Noesen. Hamilton and Noesen both scored power-play goals, while Mercer scored his first in the first minute and a half of the period and his second at the 16-minute mark, 12 seconds after Noesen’s goal.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nico Hischier shot the puck on net, which was deflected by Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, but Noesen recovered the rebound and tipped the puck into the net. After the goal, Justin Dowling won the face-off for the Devils. Timo Meier took the puck out of the Bruins’ grasp, passing it to Dowling, who immediately passed it to Mercer who was in front of the goal. He took a shot on net, scoring the Devils’ fourth goal of the period.

The Devils’ second-period momentum carried into the third as Joonas Korpisalo replaced Swayman in the Bruins’ net. Hischier scored the fifth and final goal to seal the win for the home team.

Devils Line Changes Helped in a Big Way

Ondrej Palat did not play due to illness, and between that and the team’s poor performance in the last few games, head coach Sheldon Keefe decided it was time to shake up his lines. Noesen was moved to the second line with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. He also saw time on the first power-play unit, sharing the ice with his new linemates as well as Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton.

These new lines will not last. Palat will be back shortly. But it was the shakeup the team needed to get back into fighting shape and end their losing streak. We will see what changes Keefe might make in the next few games if Palat is out for any length of time.

Devils Keep Moving Forward

The Devils will look to earn two more points when they face the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday.