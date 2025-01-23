Blackhawks’ Louis Crevier Beating Odds & Making Most of Opportunity

Besides Connor Bedard, the other most promising aspect of the Chicago Blackhawks is their defense. With Alex Vlasic’s emergence and prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov, and Nolan Allan progressing, it seems like the blue line is primed to be successful in the future.

With that, another name emerged on the scene: Louis Crevier.

Crevier Makes Most of Call-Up

Crevier was one of the defense prospects I didn’t think we would see a lot this season just because I assumed Korchinski or even Ethan Del Mastro (who got recalled on Jan. 23) might get more attention. Last season, Crevier played in 24 games with three points and was a minus-16. I thought he had some good moments, but I wondered if he would end up falling in the depth chart.

Yet, things changed when he was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs in November after Seth Jones went on injured reserve with a foot injury. Crevier started the season after his call-up with three straight, healthy scratches but then started on the third pair with T.J. Brodie.

At the beginning of December, there was a stretch when he found himself outside the lineup again with six straight, healthy scratches. Then, Alec Martinez suffered a neck injury, Jones was still out, and Wyatt Kaiser was rotating. Therefore, Crevier was put back in on Dec. 15 against the New York Islanders on the top pair with Vlasic. In a 5-3 win, something clicked. He played over 17 minutes with three blocked shots and two hits.

Louis Crevier, Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks color commentator Darren Pang said during the intermission of the Islanders game that he spoke with Isles head coach Patrick Roy about Crevier’s first year in juniors because he was Crevier’s head coach with the Quebec Remparts (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League). Pang asked Roy if he was a prospect or a project. Roy responded that Crevier was likely a project at the time but made himself a prospect with hard work and dedication to the game.

Crevier’s Improved Season

Even though he has recently become a Blackhawks regular second-pair defenseman (alongside Vlasic), his stats are also improving. For reference, he had 30 hits in 24 games last season. This season, he has 37 hits (and three points) in 18 games. He also has the sixth-most ice time on the team (18:31 minutes) and has averaged 20-plus minutes a night in his last five games.

Scott Powers of The Athletic did a feature on Crevier in 2022, and the Blackhawks liked what they saw in him: his size (6-foot-8, 228 pounds), his skating, and his range. Ironically, all the same things they liked about Vlasic. But when Powers asked Remparts assistant coach Benoit Desrosiers what Crevier needs to improve, he mentioned more physical and play recognition. (from ‘Blackhawks prospect breakdown: 6-foot-8 Louis Crevier is proving to be well worth the late-round pick’ – The Athletic – 04/07/2022)

These two things have improved this season on the ice. Whether responding to a “hockey code” play after the end of a period or using his range to make a stop, he has been noticeable.

He also seems to be honing in on offense, even though he is more of a defensive defenseman. Considering he already has two goals when he didn’t have one NHL goal last season is commendable.

Crevier’s Underdog Story

The odds weren’t always in Crevier’s favor. As a 2020 seventh-round NHL Draft pick, the odds of recording 1+ points in the NHL as a seventh-rounder are 18.8%. (he has six points in 42 career NHL games), but he seems to have always had a workhorse mentality to defeat the odds. When Pang asked Crevier on Dec. 15 what parts of his game he had improved on since his time in juniors. Crevier responded, “Honestly, I think it’s a lot of mental work. Just being confident and not thinking too much about the game. You know? I feel that’s where I’m at my best, and so far, I think it’s working.”

Although he can still improve in his game, he has been a good story for the Blackhawks this season. He has earned the role he has been given and continues to earn it each game with his steadying presence. Sorensen recently said he trusts him, which says a lot. Look no further than the impact card sheet from the Blackhawks game against the Carolina Hurricanes, where even though they lost 4-3, he was statistically the best player on the ice for Chicago.

Not only is he holding his own, but he is also easy to root for. As Vlasic said, everyone calls him “Sweet Lou” because of his friendly demeanor. But he also has a respectable drive that he brings every night and even before.

As we rehash his story, I’m reminded of Crevier’s ending quote from Powers’ 2022 feature,

“I’ve been overlooked, but I’ve been given a chance to have a contract and play with Rockford or the Blackhawks and I’m going to make the most out of it.”

That he did. The 23-year-old solidified his game in Rockford and is making a strong impression in Chicago.

It’s amazing what an opportunity can do.