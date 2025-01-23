Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hildeby, Reaves, Berube & Nylander

On a bizarre night, the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated at least two-thirds of this game, outplaying the Columbus Blue Jackets in nearly every department. They generated plenty of chances, had breakaways, and controlled the puck for long stretches in the offensive zone. Yet, somehow, they came out on the wrong end of a 5-1 score.

It was a loss. However, it was far from the kind of game the final score suggests.

Item One: A Story of Two Goalies – Merzlikins and Hildeby

One thing that fans would get right is that the Maple Leafs’ offence couldn’t solve Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 29 shots. He was solid. However, the Maple Leafs missed a whole whack of opportunities that frustrated them. Of all things, even Auston Matthews (sort of) blamed the fans because they were too quiet.

Dennis Hildeby struggled in net. He made only 14 saves and allowed four goals. It didn’t help that the Maple Leafs dominated but didn’t destroy. The team couldn’t finish, and the Blue Jackets capitalized on nearly every good chance.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Adding to the misery, Matthew Knies left the game late in the second period after taking a heavy hit near the benches. An upper-body injury kept him out for the rest of the game, and it would be a significant loss if he’s unable to suit up on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs snapped their three-game winning streak, and they’ll need a quick rebound to shake off this bizarre defeat. Meanwhile, Columbus continued their strong run, moving into a playoff spot with the win.

Item Two: The Lack of Impact of Ryan Reaves’ Fight

Ryan Reaves had his long-anticipated first fight of the season against Mathieu Olivier last night. Although it might have been a moment at Scotiabank Arena, it fizzled. It had scant impact on the atmosphere, far from the electrifying amping up that many had hoped.

Reaves, known as an enforcer, had been waiting longer than usual to get into a fight. While his tilt with Olivier was classic “old-time hockey,” with both players landing hard punches, the crowd’s reaction was soft. As noted, it surprised many and has been a talking point in several reviews this morning. Even Matthews noted the lack of energy, highlighting concerns about the overall vibe in the arena. Maybe, but also maybe not.

This subdued response lasted as the game wore on. Instead of a catalyst for momentum, there was no boost following Reaves’ fight. That said, it’s illogical to suggest any correlation between the lack of home crowd energy and the Maple Leafs’ loss last night. [The captain was wrong on this one.]

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Whatever (a transition word that head coach Craig Berube used when reviewing the game), the more accurate story is that the Blue Jackets took advantage of their chances, and the Maple Leafs didn’t. Plain and simple. For those who believe that Reaves’ “main event” demonstrated a crucial relationship between a crowd’s reaction and team success on the ice, that seems to be blaming the victim. The crowd paid good money to sit through this one.

Following the game, Berube shared his thoughts about Hildeby’s performance. Giving up four goals on 18 shots was far from rock solid, but a few writers this morning have shared that Berube “called out” the young goalie. It isn’t what I’m seeing.

Berube said: “Well, he wants to be better. He has to have the first one, but whatever. He hasn’t played in a long time, either. He is trying to battle. I am not going to sit here and blame the goalie. It is a team game. We have to be better. We had to score some goals. We didn’t.”

That seems to be a pretty mild call-out. The coach’s performance assessment comes down to the phrase, “He has to have the first one…”

Then Berube did everything he could to protect his youngster. He noted that Hildeby has not played recently and is trying to battle. Then, he threw it back at the team and its room for improvement. He emphasized that the loss was not solely on Hildeby, highlighting that the team needs far better team play. The inability to score was a significant factor in the defeat.

My point here is that Berube has not been the kind of “tear-a-strip-off-a-player” coach many anticipated. While he might opt for Matt Murray next time Joseph Woll needs a break, he’s not publicly belittling his players.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Despite Berube’s supportive comments, there are questions about Hildeby’s reliability. His performance did not help, but the team’s defensive lapses, lack of scoring response, and Berube’s interesting coaching decision to go all empty-net with just under half a period to go all gift-wrapped this one for the Blue Jackets.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking back on this game, it’s easy to point fingers at the players, the crowd, or the lack of energy. But sometimes, these things happen. As William Nylander would say, “It’s only a game,” and he’s right. It’s likely just a one-off for the Maple Leafs.

With a challenging game against the Senators on Saturday night, the Battle of Ontario promises to be exciting. The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back, and it should make for a great game.