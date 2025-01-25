Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Senators – 1/25/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (30-17-2) at SENATORS (24-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Nicholas Robertson
Jacob Quillan — Fraser Minten — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Phillipe Myers
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Matthew Knies (upper body)
Status report
Quillan will make his NHL debut. … The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Pacioretty, a forward who will miss his third straight game, skated Saturday and is expected to participate fully in practice next week, coach Craig Berube said. … Stolarz, a goalie who will miss his 21st consecutive game, is on the trip and took the optional skate. … Grebenkin, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League. … Dewar, a center, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 20; there is no timeline for his return, Berube said.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — David Perron
Claude Giroux — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed)
Status report
Hamonic will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; Sanderson will play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. … Jensen, a defenseman, will miss both games this weekend, but could return next week. … Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22 due to a tweaked back, was a full participant during the Senators morning skate Saturday and is “a lot closer than he was three days ago,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.