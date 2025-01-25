Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Islanders – 1/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (30-16-3) at ISLANDERS (20-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Mikko Rantanen

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Rantanen and Hall were acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and could make their Hurricanes debuts.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

DeAngelo signed a one-year contract Friday and could make his Islanders debut. … Tsyplakov is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.

