Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Islanders – 1/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (30-16-3) at ISLANDERS (20-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Mikko Rantanen
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Rantanen and Hall were acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and could make their Hurricanes debuts.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
DeAngelo signed a one-year contract Friday and could make his Islanders debut. … Tsyplakov is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.
