Islanders’ Defensive Play Will Turn Season Around

The two-game winning streak has helped the New York Islanders, but they remain in last place in the Metropolitan Division. That said, the recent games have shown how they can turn the season around and make a push for the playoffs. The Islanders won their last two games by a combined score of 7-2 with great play at both ends of the ice.

The success starts with the defense and goaltending which allows only 2.98 goals per game, putting them in the top half of the league. It’s what won the past two games and in the past six games, it’s allowed only 10 goals. Whenever the Islanders turn the season around, it usually happens with the play from the net out.

The Defense Can Shut Down Opponents

For all the criticism of the roster and the age of some of the key skaters on both the forward unit and the defense, the defense can still shut down opponents. Ryan Pulock has 6.3 defensive point shares while Scott Mayfield is having a bounce-back season with 5.5 defensive point shares, making the seven-year contract he signed in the 2023 offseason suddenly look like a good one.

The defense doesn’t score and ultimately, it’s prevented the Islanders from making a playoff run. They can make the playoffs but when the offense struggles, they don’t have the playmakers at the point to make a difference. The defense defends well and has done so since the Lou Lamoriello era began in 2018.

When the Islanders defeated the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 18, they allowed only 19 shots in the 4-1 victory. It’s a testament to the defense’s ability to step up and help out their goaltender. In a league where offenses are taking over, the Islanders are still a team that can win by stepping up in the defensive zone and limiting opponents from creating scoring chances.

Sorokin & Hogberg Give Islanders Stability in Goal

Whenever the Islanders have gone on a run, it’s been with the help of the goaltending duo. From Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss to Greiss and Semyon Varlamov to Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin, this team always has two goaltenders who can split starts and get them to the playoffs.

This time around, it’s Sorokin and Marcus Hogberg who are both coming off of great starts. Hogberg is a pleasant surprise with a .952 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.32 goals-against average (GAA) on 125 shots with 6.4 goals saved above average (GSAA) since being called up from the American Hockey League (AHL). Likewise, Sorokin is an elite goaltender and when he isn’t tasked with taking on an overwhelming workload, he can put together dominant performances.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The question is what happens when Varlamov returns? He’s on long-term injured reserve and if he’s back in the lineup by the end of the season, the Islanders will have three goaltenders on the roster. The way Sorokin and Hogberg are playing will force the team to waive Varlamov and send him to the AHL. It’s a sign that the Islanders’ goaltending is in a great place and it can be relied upon to get them to the playoffs.

Dobson’s Injury Leaves Uncertainty

What put a damper on the Jan. 20 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets was the Noah Dobson injury. He fell awkwardly along the boards and left the game with a leg injury. The timetable for his return is unknown but it’s safe to say he’ll miss some time with this injury.

This defense without Dobson won’t be the same and without question, it will be worse. He’s the two-way player who takes a good unit and puts it over the top. Moreover, he’s the young defenseman who they can build around when Pulock, Mayfield, and Adam Pelech are no longer part of the team.

That said, the defense can step up without him around. The key is a shift in focus. The Islanders must play in the defensive zone and tighten up to win low-scoring games. It’s up to head coach Patrick Roy to adapt and he must have the Islanders playing slower and more structured hockey, which they can do, but it will be a difficult transition without Dobson leading the way.