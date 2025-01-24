Islanders Sign Tony DeAngelo to 1-Year Contract

On Friday (Jan. 24), the New York Islanders announced that they had signed defender Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, on a pro-rated contract worth $775,000. It was also revealed that DeAngelo will be placed on waivers, and will have to clear them before beginning to play in the NHL again.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/IeL4pBylzi — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 24, 2025

DeAngelo, who is 29 years old, started the 2024-25 season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with SKA St. Petersburg where he scored six goals and added 26 assists for 32 points through 34 games. In the 2023-24 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, he scored three goals and added eight assists for 11 points through 31 games. Throughout his career, he has played 371 games in the NHL scoring 48 goals and adding 162 assists for 210 points which comes out to a 0.57 points-per-game average.

This signing comes shortly after the update from the team that defender Noah Dobson was going to miss some time with a lower-body injury, so adding DeAngelo gives them some depth on the blue line as they try to fight their way out of the bottom of the standings and into a playoff spot.

