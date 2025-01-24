Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Islanders – 1/24/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (22-21-6) at ISLANDERS (19-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson allowed five goals on 36 shots Thursday.

More from THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

Isaiah George — Dennis Cholowski

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Friday. … Sorokin will start the first of a back-to-back with Hogberg to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Poehling, a forward, during a 5-3 loss Jan. 16.

More from THW: