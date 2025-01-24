Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Islanders – 1/24/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (22-21-6) at ISLANDERS (19-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson allowed five goals on 36 shots Thursday.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield
Isaiah George — Dennis Cholowski
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov
Status report
The Islanders held an optional morning skate Friday. … Sorokin will start the first of a back-to-back with Hogberg to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Poehling, a forward, during a 5-3 loss Jan. 16.
