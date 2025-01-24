Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – 1/24/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (30-14-4) at STARS (29-17-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots Thursday.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 1/23/25
- Blues & Binnington Shut Down the Golden Knights in a 5-4 Shootout Victory
- Projected Lineups for Blues vs Golden Knights – 1/20/25
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Logan Stankoven — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Thomas Harley — Lian Bichsel
Mathew Dumba — Esa Lindell
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Brendan Smith
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report:
The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. … Bichsel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
More from THW:
- Kotkaniemi’s 2-Goal Night Pushes Hurricanes Past Stars in 2-1 Win
- Who Are the Real Dallas Stars in 2024-25?
- Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Stars – 1/21/25