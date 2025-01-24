Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – 1/24/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots Thursday.

More from THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Logan Stankoven — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Thomas Harley — Lian Bichsel

Mathew Dumba — Esa Lindell

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Brendan Smith

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report:

The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. … Bichsel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

More from THW: