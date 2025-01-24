Kevin Weekes Shares Update on Devils’ Jacob Markstrom Injury

The New Jersey Devils faced a devastating blow in their game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22. Jacob Markstrom exited the game earlier than anticipated after Justin Brazeau slammed into him. His legs landed at an odd angle against the goalposts. Stefan Noesen helped him off the ice. The extent of the injury was unclear, but Kevin Weekes took to social media to share an update on his status.

**Medical Update 🚨 🚑 **



I’m told the @NJDevils club feared it would be worse, but hearing it’s a knee sprain, will miss some time, and 4 Nations Faceoff could be in jeopardy for G Markstrom .#NJDevils #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/5tUrsqiF2B — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 23, 2025

The injury could have been much worse. The good thing is that it is just a sprain, and nothing is fractured or requires surgery. It is unfortunate it happened in the first place, but the good news is that it is not severe.

Related: Former Devil Scott Stevens Commends Team’s Physicality

With the Four Nations Face-Off taking place in just under three weeks, starting on Feb. 12, Markstrom is set to be a goaltender for Team Sweden. He will be joined by Filip Gustavsson and Linus Ullmark for their country. Markstrom might have to take a backseat for the tournament. For the betterment of his health, this would be for the best.

Jake Allen will soon be spending more time in the Devils’ crease in the time leading up to Four Nations. Either Nico Daws or Isaac Poulter of the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets could be called up to be his backup goaltender in the interim period. With the trip to Montreal coming up on Saturday, this news should drop any day.