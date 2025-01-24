Calgary Flames’ Dustin Wolf Should Be in Hart Trophy Discussion

There was always the belief amongst Calgary Flames fans that Dustin Wolf would turn into a star goaltender. Few, however, expected him to be so dominant so early in his NHL career.

Related: 4 AHL Players Flames Could Call Up After Placing Duehr on Waivers

The trade that sent Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils last offseason was a sign that the Flames were comfortable handing the keys to Wolf, who had nothing left to prove in the American Hockey League (AHL). The NHL is a much different beast, though, and some thought it might take him some time to adjust. That hasn’t been the case.

Wolf is Carrying the Flames

The Flames are in a wild-card spot, and they have their rookie goaltender to thank for that. The 23-year-old seems to have finally taken over the starting role, which fans have been hoping to see for several months. Wolf has accounted for 17 of the Flames’ 23 wins this season, putting together an impressive 17-7-2 record through 26 starts. Over that time, he has a stellar 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%).

If not for Wolf, the Flames might have been the basement dwellers many projected them to be this season. His counterpart, Dan Vladar’s, numbers are evidence of that, with a 6-9-5 record, a 3.03 GAA and a .889 SV%. He hasn’t been bad, either. Oftentimes, the team in front of him hasn’t been very good, and his stats have suffered. That said, the same team is in front of Wolf and his stats on a weak roster are further indication of how brilliant he has been.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stats like GAA and SV% aren’t the best way to judge a goalie’s performance. Those who monitor a goalie’s success look at advanced stats such as goals saved above average (GSAA) and goals saved above expected (GSAx). Wolf is thriving in both. Per Evolving Hockey, Wolf’s GSAA of 12.92 is third amongst NHL goalies, behind only Logan Thompson (16.07) and Connor Hellebuyck (26.3). Thompson has been one of the league’s hottest goalies in recent months, while Hellebuyck, arguably the NHL’s best goalie, is the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy.

Wolf also sits fifth in GSAx at 16.18. Hellebuyck and Thompson rank first and second, respectively, in that category. Igor Shesterkin, another elite NHL goalie, sits third, while Anaheim Ducks’ Lukas Dostal is fourth. Dostal, like Wolf, is a young netminder who appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Wolf’s numbers, however, indicate that he should garner serious consideration for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the NHL’s best rookie. That said, it shouldn’t be the only piece of league hardware that he’s in the discussion for. The Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the most valuable player to his team, is given to the game’s greats, such as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, who has three under his belt.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s hard to argue that there is anyone more deserving than Wolf this season. His stats and wins compared to Vladar’s help show that, but it’s far from the only sign.

Related: Flames News & Rumours: Duehr, Wolf, Parekh & More

The Flames, despite being in a playoff spot, struggle to score goals. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team through 46 games in points with just 35. That’s the lowest total for any team leader in the league, and it’s s why the Flames rank 28th in average goals for per game at just 2.65. If not for Wolf’s outstanding play between the pipes, they wouldn’t be anywhere near the playoff picture.

Wolf is Face of the Flames Franchise

As mentioned, many in Calgary were already very high on Wolf before the season began, but the hype surrounding him now is at an all-time high. He’s just scraping the surface of his potential at the NHL level and looks to be in line for a star-studded career moving forward. Not bad for a player who was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft.