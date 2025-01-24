Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Blackhawks – 1/24/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (25-18-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, CHSN, SN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chafee — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Friday

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Ethan Del Mastro

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)

Status report

The Blackhawks recalled Del Mastro from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday and placed Smith, a forward, on injured reserve. … Chicago assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford on Thursday.

