Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Blackhawks – 1/24/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (25-18-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, CHSN, SN, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chafee — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Friday
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Ethan Del Mastro
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)
Status report
The Blackhawks recalled Del Mastro from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday and placed Smith, a forward, on injured reserve. … Chicago assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford on Thursday.
