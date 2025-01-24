Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Jets – 1/24/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (21-19-7) at JETS (32-14-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka’s 26-save shutout Thursday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Brad Lambert — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body) Nikolaj Ehlers (illness)
Status report
Ehlers, a forward, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; he did not take part in the Jets morning skate Friday. … Winnipeg recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba.
