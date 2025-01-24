Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Jets – 1/24/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (21-19-7) at JETS (32-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka’s 26-save shutout Thursday.

More from THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Brad Lambert — Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body) Nikolaj Ehlers (illness)

Status report

Ehlers, a forward, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; he did not take part in the Jets morning skate Friday. … Winnipeg recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba.

More from THW: