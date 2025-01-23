Pionk Scores OT Winner in Jets’ 3-2 Victory Over Avalanche

This battle of divisional rivals lived up to its billing, as the Winnipeg Jets (32-14-3) snuck by the Colorado Avalanche (28-19-2) 3-2 in overtime at Ball Arena on Wednesday night. Josh Morrissey had two points, Neal Pionk had the game-winner, and Conner Hellebuyck had 25 saves in the win.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

The first period had high-quality chances at both ends, and despite the Avalanche outshooting the Jets 9-8, neither team could capitalize. The Jets were 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Avalanche went 0-for-2.

MacKinnon broke the tie at 6:09 of the second period, ringing his first shot off of the post, grabbing his own rebound, and putting it past Hellebuyck for his 19th goal of the season. Morgan Barron tied the game 1-1 five minutes later, crashing the net and shoveling a David Gustafsson pass from the corner past Blackwood.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gabriel Vilardi gave the Jets the go-ahead goal at 18:44 of the second period. Morrissey shot the puck from the point, a shot that looked as though it was intentionally deflected off of Vilardi, giving him his 20th goal of the season, and the Jets the 2-1 lead.

Cale Makar made the game 2-2 on a beautiful breakaway deke, going backhand, forehand, then top-shelf, for his 16th of the season.

The end of the third period had it all. Rush chances back and forth, the Jets killed off an Avalanche power play in the final minutes, and Hellebuyck stood tall to get the game to overtime.

Overtime needed a measly 17 seconds before Pionk went down the right wing and slapped the puck off the bar and in, giving the Jets the 3-2 win.

With the win, the Jets ended a two-game losing streak, while the Avalanche have lost three of the last four.

Up Next

The Avalanche are off until Saturday when they travel to Boston to take on the Bruins. The Jets are back in action on Friday when they host the Utah Hockey Club.