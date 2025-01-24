Utah HC’s Top 6 Flourishing Amid Dylan Guenther’s Injury

The Utah Hockey Club‘s (20-19-7) Dylan Guenther‘s 16 goals are tied for the team’s best with Clayton Keller. The difference? Keller has five more games under his belt this season than Guenther.

“He’s not in the picture right now,” Utah’s head coach André Tourigny said about Guenther’s lower-body injury on Jan. 20. “He’s skating as good as me right now. I can tell you that’s far away from NHL ready.”

The 21-year-old goal-scorer collided with Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov on Jan. 8 and has missed Utah’s past six games. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 14. Guenther, arguably the team’s best shooter, has potted seven power-play goals this season. Tied with Logan Cooley in power-play goals, some may question Utah’s goal-scoring abilities without him.

So far, Utah has a 3-3-0 record without Guenther. During this span, each player on its first line has over a point-per-game average, while the second line has combined for seven points. Let’s look at Utah’s newly created top-six’s successful start.

First Line: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz

Tourigny penciled in Keller, Cooley and Nick Schmaltz together on the Arizona Coyotes’ top line last season. Playing over 100 minutes on the same line, the trio generated a 71.4% goal percentage–the best out of any forward line in Arizona in 2023-24. A year later, in its inaugural NHL season, the three boast a 70% goal percentage–the second-best out of any Utah forward line in 2024-25. Additionally, these three forwards account for Utah’s fourth-best forward line in terms of goals for with seven. Here’s a look at each player’s stats amid this six-game span:

Clayton Keller from Jan. 10 to Jan. 20 Two goals

Eight assists

10 points

Plus-2 rating Logan Cooley from Jan. 10 to Jan. 20 Four goals

Three assists

Seven points

Plus-2 rating Nick Schmaltz from Jan. 10 to Jan. 20 Three goals

Five assists

Eight points

Plus-2 rating

Logan Cooley, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite the line’s offensive production, Tourigny has been just as pleased in other aspects of the game.

“Points are great and important, but the way he played, period. His intensity on the backcheck, intensity in the D-zone, his detail… he stayed focused all night long,” Tourigny said of Keller. “That’s what I know Kells for and it’s what you expect from your captain.”

In total, the three have committed one penalty during this six-game span. Playing a disciplined 200-foot game has been a rewarding game plan for Keller, Cooley, and Schmaltz.

Second Line: Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, Josh Doan

In response to Guenther’s injury, Utah recalled Tucson Roadrunners forward Josh Doan on Jan. 10. After posting two points in Utah’s first nine games of the season, the Coyotes’ 2021 second-round pick was sent down to work on his craft. Doan, selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, may stay in the NHL unless he’s sent back down for the second time this season. The former Arizona State Sun Devil has collected two goals and one assist for three points in his return to Utah.

“It’s been fun. Obviously Doaner is a great player I really like his game,” Utah forward Barrett Hayton said. “Also fun away from the ice–we get along well…I think we kind of bounce off each other. Just have a good idea of what each others’ ideas and thoughts out there are.”

Hayton, who centered Keller and Schmaltz for a majority of the season before Guenther’s injury, is averaging a point-per-game with his new linemates.

“Hayts, everything he touches, that line is good,” Tourigny said of Hayton. “It’s been like that all year. Look at his numbers, underlying numbers, expected goals, look at whatever you want. Put Hayts on a line, their expected goals are in the plus. He’s super competitive. He’s not the most flashy guy…If you’re a coach, he doesn’t do much wrong.”

For Matias Maccelli, who was a part of Utah’s underperforming third line to start the season, he has found a new home with Hayton and Doan. The 24-year-old has notched three goals and one helper for four points in the past six games–accounting for a fourth of his point total on the season.

Most notiably, this second line holds the second-best expected goals percentage in the NHL among forward lines at 75%.

Overall, despite being without one of its best forwards, Utah has posted a .500 record and an offensive explosion from its top-six forward group. Utah heads to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Jan. 23, in its next game, looking to get a win once again without Guenther.