Projected Lineups for Devils vs Flyers – 1/27/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (28-17-6) at FLYERS (22-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Brian Halonen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (undisclosed), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Hischier will not play; the center returned to New Jersey for evaluation. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he’s unsure how long Hischier could be out. … Jack Hughes missed the morning skate but will play. … Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale
Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Anthony Richard

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)

Status report:

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said the lineup was in question because “we’ve got some nicks, sickness. I’m still not sure what the lineup is going to be.” … Poehling skated before practice Sunday, but there is no timeline for the forward to return. … Zamula did not practice Sunday or Monday, and the defenseman could miss his second straight game. … Laughton is expected to play after missing three games for personal reasons. … Deslauriers skated on his own prior to the morning skate. The forward hasn’t played since Nov. 9.

