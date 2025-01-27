Devils Recall Brian Halonen From the Utica Comets

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from the Utica Comets. Halonen will skate with the team at practice as the Devils prepare to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Halonen has played only one NHL game this season, which was coincidentally in the Devils’ first season matchup against the Flyers on Jan. 18. He recorded 11:35 in ice time and finished the game with a minus-one rating.

#NEWS: We’ve recalled F Brian Halonen from Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/Gc7BUJq0mr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 27, 2025

Originally recalled on Jan. 16, Halonen was reassigned the Comets last week along with defenseman Colton White, after Stefan Noesen returned to the lineup.

Halonen’s NHL experience is limited as he has only played three NHL games since signing with New Jersey as a free agent in 2022. He is in the middle of a fantastic season in the American Hockey League (AHL.) With 15 goals and nine assists in 34 games, he is currently the Comets’ leading goal scorer and ranks second in points.

Most notably, Halonen recorded three goals and two assists in his last four AHL games, including a multi-point effort against the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday.

The Devils will to extend their winning streak to three games against the Flyers. It appears Halonen could play tonight as New Jersey continues to struggle with injuries. Veteran forward Erik Haula remains on injured reserve with an ankle sprain, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out for four to six weeks due to a knee sprain.