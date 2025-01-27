NHL Rumors: Rantanen, Blackhawks, Marner, Maple Leafs, Pietrangelo

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, will the Chicago Blackhawks make a push to sign Mikko Rantanen this summer if he gets to free agency? Meanwhile, after seeing what the Colorado Avalanche did, will the Toronto Maple Leafs see themselves in a similar position with Mitch Marner? Who could Toronto make a trade with that would keep the Leafs competitive? Finally, Alex Pietrangelo has pulled out of the 4 Nations Tournament. Who will replace him?

Blackhawks to Take Huge Swing This Summer… Rantanen?

The Chicago Blackhawks might be loading up to acquire Mikko Rantanen in free agency, according to a report by Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

The two scribes explained in a recent column:

“Davidson will be more aggressive in his pursuit of that high-end type of player come July. He’s gotten a good look at how far the Blackhawks still are from being a competitive team, despite last season’s offseason additions, and has to see the Blackhawks need a major upgrade while the prospects develop, particularly among his forward group… With most of the replacements for any departing players coming from within, there’ll be plenty of cap space to make a serious run at Rantanen, Marner or anyone else.” source – ‘Why the Blackhawks could be major players for Mikko Rantanen, others this NHL offseason’ – Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 01/26/2025

Both admit that the Carolina Hurricanes will get the first crack at Rantanen and make a push to sign him. They can offer an eighth year, which the Blackhawks cannot. They’ll be selling the idea of playing with Connor Bedard.

Will the Maple Leafs Do What The Avalanche Did?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have to be looking at the deal made by the Avalanche and wondering what approach they should take with Mitch Marner. It’s true that just because the Avs moved a star, it doesn’t mean the Leas have to. That said, the Toronto Maple Leafs could get a massive return if they choose to move Marner before the March 7 trade deadline.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Colorado received forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Carolina. That’s a big haul and the Leafs have to see that package and wonder if they can get the same or even better.

Marner, 27, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. If there is a thought he would take a team-friendly deal to stay, it might be best to move him and get something good back. Adam Proteau of The Hockey News suggested sending Marner to the Vancouver Canucks for center Elias Pettersson. He also tossed out the idea of moving Marner to the Utah Hockey Club for winger Clayton Keller.

NHL insider Darren Dreger explained on TSN’s First Up that the Marner situation and the Rantanen situation are not the same. He noted, “It is different. Mitch Marner has full protection; he would have to waive (his no-trade clause).” Dreger added, “And here is the number one reason why I don’t see it. I think that Toronto very much wants to sign Marner and by all indications he wants to stay and be a life-long Toronto Maple Leaf.”

Who Replaces Alex Pietrangelo on Team Canada

Alex Pietrangelo pulled out of the 4 Nations Tournament so he can deal with an ailment. It’s being reported that he’s rehabbing an injury, but that the injury isn’t too serious. He played a game for the Vegas Golden Knights after the announcement. Still, Team Canada will need to find a replacement.

Pierre LeBrun tweeted:

“Team Canada will take its time evaluating its options to replace Alex Pietrangelo who pulled out of 4 Nations. Probably have until just before they arrive in Montreal in 2 weeks. Likely preference is RHD but management is evaluating a group of players and will take best player at the time that fits what they need.”

Darren Dreger added, “Drew Doughty is expected to return to the Kings in the next 3-5 games. His health is great, but needs time to get back up to speed. Hence, Canada is slow playing a decision in replacing Petro.” LeBrun also thinks Doughty is a leading candidate. He added, “Drew Doughty’s imminent return looms large. He should be play his first game with Kings within next 3-5 games. If he can show he’s up to speed in time for 4 Nations, has a real shot at being the guy. But we’ll see.”