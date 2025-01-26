Dawson Mercer’s Consistency Is Vital as Devils Bounce Back From Recent Slump

The New Jersey Devils were able to snap their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins. Following a rough 2-4-3 skid, the team was in desperate need of a strong performance. Every line delivered, allowing them to score five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. However, the unsung hero of the night was Dawson Mercer, who scored twice.

Throughout January, Mercer has recorded an average of 1.9 shots on goal per game. Even though the Devils are experiencing a secondary scoring slump, Mercer has remained consistent during the first half of the season. His versatility makes him an important part of the Devils’ roster, and he continues to flourish under head coach Sheldon Keefe’s leadership.

Mercer’s Reliability

There’s a reason why Mercer has been deployed in every game since 2021-22. The 23-year-old has not yet reached his prime, but his durability will be more useful now than ever before. Mercer’s role in the Devils’ bottom six cannot be understated, especially in the absence of captain Nico Hischier and veteran forward Erik Haula. He will remain a valuable asset now that the team won’t have Jacob Markstrom, either, for the next 4-6 weeks.

So far this season, Mercer has 23 points and a plus-10 rating, as compared to a minus-26 from last season. Among his 12 goals, Mercer has scored two power-play goals and two game-winning goals. Currently, he is on pace to score 37 points this season. A large part of Mercer’s scoring capabilities comes from his skating speed. Mercer ranks in the 89th percentile in speed bursts over 20 miles per hour, another added benefit for the Devils’ fast and furious style of play.

Mercer has stepped up when the team needed him most, including the Devils’ most recent slump. He didn’t score during their four-game losing streak, but not for lack of trying. Mercer recorded six shots on goal; more than Justin Dowling, Curtis Lazar, and Nathan Bastian. Mercer’s versatility also shined in Saturday night’s victory against the Montreal Canadiens. After Hischier left the game with an injury at the end of the second period, Mercer took eight faceoffs, including a few in overtime.

Meier-Dowling-Mercer Line Thrives

Mercer has thrived on the third line alongside Dowling and Timo Meier. In Wednesday night’s game, his pairing had a combined eight shots on goal, the highest among all Devils lines. Likewise, Mercer’s group created three high-danger scoring chances and one rush attempt. With all of these positive statistics, it was no wonder that Mercer was able to score two goals, the first of which tied the game at one.

Keefe has not stated whether or not this line combination would be permanent, but he should consider keeping it. He seemed pleased with the group’s performance as a whole and stated that both Mercer and Meier had their best games in a long time. “The two goals were terrific, but those guys had a lot of great shifts,” said Keefe.

Meier’s offensive capability paired with Mercer’s ability to find an open lane could be a game-changer for the Devils. If this pairing can continue to perform at the same level, it would put an end to the Devils’ secondary scoring drought. Even in a worst-case scenario, the Meier-Dowling-Mercer line could buy the Devils additional time to trade for a bottom-six goal-scorer.

Mercer’s Special Teams Dominance

Mercer has also made impressive contributions to the Devils’ special teams and is on track to break a few of his own power-play records. According to MoneyPuck, Mercer has a 90.9 goals percentage (GF%) at 5-on-4, the highest out of all four of his seasons as a Devil. Mercer’s speed and skill allow him to be a solid net-front presence.

Another factor that demonstrates Mercer’s positive puck possession is the rate at which he creates high-danger scoring opportunities. This season, he has created 14 high-danger chances on the power play, tying his career best. Mercer also has 2.37 expected high-danger goals, along with a plus-9 goal differential.

Mercer’s shorthanded efforts have also been beneficial for the Devils, causing him to record significant ice time on the penalty kill. Mercer is great at covering opponents’ scoring lanes on the backcheck. His defensive awareness translates into scoring opportunities, including a shorthanded goal against the Vancouver Canucks. Overall, Mercer is an important member of the Devils’ bottom six, and his special teams contributions are often overlooked.

Mercer Moving Forward

As the Devils continue to fight their way out of their current slump, Mercer has been at the forefront of the team’s efforts. He has found recent success on a line with Meier and Dowling and was able to end the Devils’ secondary scoring slump earlier this week. His durability, skill, and special teams contributions will come in handy as the Devils try to maintain a playoff spot.

Mercer is in the first year of his three-year, $12 million contract extension with New Jersey and will remain on the Devils’ roster through the 2026-27 season. As he reaches his prime, there is no doubt that Mercer will remain an important piece of the Devils’ franchise.