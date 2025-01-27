Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Blues – 1/27/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (21-17-10) at BLUES (23-23-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Max Sasson

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. … Garland had a maintenance day Sunday but is expected to play. Joshua, a forward, skated in Garland’s spot and could return after missing the past 10 games. … Myers is expected to return from a three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18. … Sherwood, a forward, could join Vancouver later on its road trip.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Brandon Saad — Mathieu Joseph — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Walker will return and replace Sundqvist, a forward, and Joseph will move to center from right wing. … St. Louis will mix up all three of its defensive pairings from a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

