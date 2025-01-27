Oilers Should Target Thatcher Demko Amidst Canucks Rumours

The Edmonton Oilers are in a great spot as they push toward the 2025 Trade Deadline on March 7th, 2025. They seem poised to push for first in the Pacific Division and have plenty of time to make any moves to improve their lineup for another deep playoff run as they try to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. One thing that fans are split down the middle on is whether or not their current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard is stable enough to help them make a deep run, despite them playing well in the last postseason. While they seem to be playing strong between the pipes, there is an opportunity for them to take advantage of a tough situation with the Vancouver Canucks and acquire a star goaltender if he becomes available.

Thatcher Demko has been the backbone of the Canucks’ goaltending for a while now, and he was missed in the playoffs last season as he dealt with an injury and wasn’t able to play. This season, he took his time rehabbing his massive injury that almost derailed his career and has been trying to find the elite form that fans remember. Demko, who is 29 years old, has posted a 3.47 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .867 save percentage (SV%) through 12 games, winning just three of them. It has been a down year for him as he is coming off of an injury, but his stats don’t paint a pretty picture.

The positive thing for Demko is his history of being an elite goaltender. Throughout his career with the Canucks, he has posted a 2.83 GAA and a .910 SV% through 231 games winning 119 of them and notching eight shutouts. With the Canucks dealing with several issues internally, including a reported rift between star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the Oilers should take advantage of their struggles if they’re desperate to make a trade and see what the asking price is for Demko.

I would argue Skinner has been worlds better than Demko this season, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. However, having a tandem of Skinner-Demko heading into the postseason is very enticing, especially if the Canucks’ asking price for a trade return isn’t ridiculous. Demko has proven time and time again that he can be an elite goaltender, and if he can play even half as good as he did before the injury, he could help the Oilers in a big way.

Oilers Should Find Calvin Pickard Upgrade

Pickard has been solid between the pipes this season for a backup goaltender, but there is always room to upgrade. He has an unorthodox style of playing that fans get concerned about quite often, but he has posted a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV% through 18 games winning 12 of them, which is a solid stat line. The thing is, how could you pass up the opportunity to acquire a goaltender like Demko? He is a former Vezina Trophy winner, he has single-handedly helped the Canucks win games in his career, and he was one of the most consistent goalies before his injury, so how do you not inquire if he’s available?

Demko has a $5 million cap hit and is extended through the 2025-26 season. It’s an affordable contract that the Oilers could easily fit into their roster with some basic juggling of their salary cap, and it’s something they should be considering. If he doesn’t work out, they could keep Pickard in the American Hockey League (AHL) and call him up if needed. On top of that, they could let him walk after the 2025-26 campaign and not have to worry. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of trade that could pay off in a big way.

Demko as a 1B goaltender behind Skinner could also help him find some more confidence. A lighter workload gives him time to fine-tune his game and when he’s called upon to play, he’s ready to go. He has been outplayed by Kevin Lankinen this season, and the pressure is on for him to perform. If he gets traded to the Oilers and is expected to just add depth between the pipes as a backup goaltender, suddenly the pressure is off and he can just do what he does best, stop pucks.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

There haven’t been any legitimate reports that Demko wants out, or that the Canucks are considering moving him, but it’s possible that with everything going on with their team, they look at every option. If the Oilers traded Jeff Skinner, Olivier Rodrigue, and a 2025 second-round pick for Demko, they would just have to find a way to get a little money retained on Demko’s deal, and J. Skinner would have to be willing to waive his trade protection for a fresh start. It’s a long shot, but it’s something they should consider if Demko’s name gets out there as a trade piece.

