DeSmith Makes 33 Saves as Stars Blank Blues 2-0

The St. Louis Blues (23-23-4) were shut out for the first time this season on Saturday night, losing to the Dallas Stars (31-17-1) 2-0 at the Enterprise Center. Evgenii Dadonov and Esa Lindell put the Stars on the board, while Casey DeSmith stopped 33 pucks for his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his NHL career.

Jordan Binnington made 17 saves, including a variety of big stops to keep his team in the contest. The Blues have now lost both games this season to the Stars and three of their last four games overall.

Game Recap

Dadonov opened the scoring at 7:07 of the first period, beating Binnington through the legs on the rush for his 13th goal of the season. Lindell gave the Stars the 2-0 lead about two minutes later on the power play, one-timing a Roope Hintz pass from the right circle.

The Blues controlled the play in the second, outshooting the Stars 14-6 but couldn’t get a puck past DeSmith, which was the story of the game. DeSmith had a tremendous night making a variety of high-quality saves. However, he has his post to thank as well, as even when the Blues beat him, they couldn’t beat the iron.

Dallas lost the shot battle 33-19 but won on the scoreboard for the 2-0 final. The Blues were 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Stars were 1-for-3.

Up Next

The Blues are back in action on Monday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks. The Stars will have a few days off before taking on the Golden Knights when they are in Vegas on Tuesday.