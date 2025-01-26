Toronto Sceptres Defeat New York Sirens 4-2

The Toronto Sceptres hosted the New York Sirens on Jan. 25 for their third meeting of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Sirens came away with the win in the first two, but it was the Sceptres who took home this victory, 4-2.

Game Recap

Six minutes into the first period, fans got their first bit of action. Jade Downie-Landry received a two-minute minor for interference. Despite two shot attempts, the Sceptres were not able to take advantage of their extra player advantage. Play resumed to full strength, but only for five minutes. Sarah Nurse took a seat for cross-checking. The Sirens couldn’t capitalize on the power play, and at the 15-minute mark, they went back on the penalty kill after Allyson Simpson delayed the game. Time ran out and for the third time, the two teams were both back to full strength.

A minute later, the Sceptres got on the board. Hannah Miller had the puck by the goal net, skating behind it to send a pass over to Kali Flanagan. She received it at the blue line, skating over to her left to get in line with the goal. She took a shot from the blue line, which Miller was able to tap into the back of the net. The Sirens outshot the Sceptres 13 to six in this period, but it was the Sceptres who got on the board, 1-0.

Kali Flanagan, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

At 9:09, Megan Carter sat for cross-checking. The Sirens got to work, scoring a power-play goal a minute into the extra player advantage. Sarah Fillier had the puck by the boards. Seeing Ella Shelton by the blue line, she passed to her. Alex Carpenter was alone by the other side of the boards, so Shelton passed to her. She skated up towards the faceoff circle, but her path was blocked. She saw Shelton still alone by the blue line and gave her the puck. With a blast of a shot, she sent the puck into the back of the net to tie up the game for the Sirens with her power-play goal. Play continued, and with two minutes left in the period, the Sceptres broke the tie. Miller was able to take control of the puck once more, picking it up off a missed Sirens pass. She made a breakaway towards the net, scoring her second goal of the game. With her two goals, the Sceptres were up by one at the end of the second.

Within the first minute of the third, the game was back to a tied score. Jessie Eldridge made a breakaway with Abby Roque. Eldridge had the puck on her stick. She passed to Roque in front of the net. She took a shot and was able to tie the game for the Sirens. 13 minutes into the game, Jamie Bourbannis took a seat for tripping. The Sceptres took action. Jesse Compher sent a pass around the boards where it found Daryl Watts. She passed to Sarah Nurse who was in front of the net. She was able to get the puck past Corinne Schroeder to put the Sceptres ahead. The Sirens were getting desperate to try and tie the game up one more time. They pulled Schroeder from the net, getting an extra attacker out on the ice. It was the Sceptres who took advantage of this, with Flanagan scoring an empty net goal to increase Toronto’s lead and give them the win.

Next Games

The Sirens are back at it on Monday, Jan. 27, continuing on their Canada trip to face the Ottawa Charge. The Sceptres will travel to Minnesota, where they will play the Frost on Jan. 28.