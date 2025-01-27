Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Kraken – 1/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (22-25-3) at OILERS (31-15-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Brandon Tanev — Mitchell Stephens — John Hayden

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grabauer

Scratched: Tye Karte

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Hayden is expected to replace, Karte, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown

Corey Perry — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jeff Skinner

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Status report

McDavid will play after serving a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18 … Henrique was promoted from his usual spot centering the third line, with Draisaitl moving up to play on McDavid’s wing … Nurse sat out the morning skate with an illness but is expected to play … Stuart Skinner is questionable to dress; he missed the morning skate to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Latest for THW: