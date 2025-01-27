Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Kraken – 1/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (22-25-3) at OILERS (31-15-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Brandon Tanev — Mitchell Stephens — John Hayden
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grabauer
Scratched: Tye Karte
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Hayden is expected to replace, Karte, a forward.
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown
Corey Perry — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jeff Skinner
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Status report
McDavid will play after serving a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18 … Henrique was promoted from his usual spot centering the third line, with Draisaitl moving up to play on McDavid’s wing … Nurse sat out the morning skate with an illness but is expected to play … Stuart Skinner is questionable to dress; he missed the morning skate to be with his wife for the birth of their child.
