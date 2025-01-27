Devils’ Nico Hischier Out With Undisclosed Injury

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier exited Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a cross-check to the ribs from Nick Suzuki near the end of the second period. He remained in discomfort on the Devils’ bench, did not take the opening faceoff in the third period, and skated only one shift before heading down the tunnel.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Hischier would remain day-to-day during his postgame interview, and it appeared a worst-case scenario was avoided.

However, Hischier will not skate in tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers as he has returned to New Jersey for further evaluation. It is unclear when he will return to the lineup, and Dawson Mercer will center the second line in his absence.

#NEWS: Nico Hischier will not play tonight in Philadelphia. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 27, 2025

The Devils’ captain remains the team’s driving force and losing him for an extended period of time would be a devastating blow. As the NHL’s leader in faceoff wins, Hischier’s absence will be heavily felt in the faceoff dot. The team noticeably struggled without him on Saturday, allowing the Canadiens to tie the game at three before heading to overtime.

Hischier is in the middle of a phenomenal season. He currently leads the club with 24 goals and is tied with Stefan Noesen for the most power-play goals. Hischier has 18 points on the man advantage, 43 points overall, and also plays an important role on the Devils’ penalty kill. He records the third-highest ice time on the team, averaging 20:21 per game.

Hischier’s leadership will remain crucial as the Devils fight to keep their current playoff spot. Hopefully, he will be back in time for the next Devils-Flyers matchup at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.