Kings Takeaways: Scoring Troubles Continue in 3-2 OT Loss to Blue Jackets

In eight of their last nine games, the Los Angeles Kings have scored two or fewer goals. Scoring remains a significant issue for this group right now despite the way they are playing. It’s one thing when the offense is struggling due to a lack of chances and the ability to create, but it’s another thing when those quality looks are being generated and it feels as if you are doing everything right but nothing is landing.

It must be demotivating for the Kings, who can’t seem to find the back of the net as of late despite the number of chances and quality plays they are producing. Call it terrible puck luck, because right now, the Kings aren’t getting any bounces.

With the way the Kings played last night in Columbus, it’s hard to believe that a Quinton Byfield goal with just over a minute left in regulation was the one that tied the game for the Kings, ultimately sending it to overtime.

It’s a miracle that the Blue Jackets made it to overtime, let alone came out victorious 3-2. There were easy entries into the offensive zone all night for the Kings, where they spent the majority of the game cycling and getting pucks toward the net.

Los Angeles Kings Takeaways (The Hockey Writers)

“A game we should have won, I thought we deserved to win, but we’ve had games like that, we’ve pulled the rabbit out of the hat before,” head coach Jim Hiller said postgame. “That’s not what we wanted, but we’ll take it and move on.”

Kings Did Everything They Could

In the first period alone, the Kings had 12 shots on goal, 13 scoring chances, and seven high-danger opportunities. Phillip Danault scored his first goal in 15 games to tie the game at one, but it was shocking that the Kings didn’t end the first period with a lead.

The Kings had 13 shots on goal in the third period and another six high-danger scoring opportunities. They finished the night with 33 shots on goal and 75 shot attempts.

The Kings and Blue Jackets are teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Kings pride themselves on their defensive structure, are comfortable with low-scoring games, and have the least amount of goals against at 5-on-5. The Blue Jackets are all about out-scoring their defensive deficiencies, are almost always involved in high-scoring affairs, and have the most goals scored at 5-on-5.

Regardless of the fact that they were playing a team that has scored the most goals this season so far, the Kings controlled the game and played the way they wanted to. They limited the Blue Jackets’ time and space and remained defensively sound. The Kings’ game both offensively and defensively was good enough to get the two points, but sometimes the puck just won’t go in for you. Unfortunately for the Kings, the same tune has been playing on repeat for the past couple of weeks.

“When you go work and you try to create chances, that’s all you can do, really. Sometimes they go in for you, sometimes they don’t. We had some of our best looks, I thought, we missed the net on, but give the goalie credit; he played well. Again, I’m satisfied with the effort. Should have won, didn’t win,” said Hiller.

Hard to Get Unluckier

As if finding ways to put the puck in the net wasn’t already hard for the Kings to do, the number of unlucky bounces they suffered made it all the more frustrating.

There were multiple instances throughout the game where the Kings had the ice tilted. They had extended periods of time working the puck around in the offensive zone and kept Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins busy all night. It was chance after chance for the Kings with no results. The Blue Jackets managed to always stay out in front despite not generating much of anything.

Both Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe had prime scoring opportunities that somehow stayed out of the net before a non-threatening point shot from Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro beat Darcy Kuemper to give Columbus the 2-1 lead. Sticking with it and staying patient gets harder and harder when a goal like that happens while you’re getting no results after pouring it on shift after shift.

It got worse when the Kings thought they had tied the game at two midway through the third period. In his first game back after missing four, Alex Laferriere scored in prime LA King fashion by causing havoc around the net and potting home the loose puck. The Blue Jackets, who for some reason were given an extended amount of time to decide whether or not to challenge the play, ended up being successful in their challenge for offside. By mere inches was the game-tying goal taken away from the Kings.

There were tough and unlucky bounces all over the ice for the Kings, who need every bounce they can get right now to get out of this scoring slump.

The Kings now head over to Little Ceasers Arena for a date with the Detroit Red Wings in game two of their five-game road trip. Having a short memory will be key for the Kings, who just need to continue sticking with it. Goals will eventually come as long as they continue to play the way they did last night.