Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Wild – 1/29/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (29-17-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-18-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
Kaprizov will have surgery and the forward will be out at least four weeks. … Brodin, a defenseman, was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday. … Jones, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Phillippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Nikita Grebenkin, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Matthew Knies (upper body)
Status report
Pacioretty, who missed three games, will return after taking a puck to the head in a 7-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18.
