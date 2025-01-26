Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Golden Knights – 1/26/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (29-18-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (30-15-4)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate, following their 7-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson– Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday; forwards Tanner Lazcynski and Brendan Brisson were reassigned to the AHL on Saturday.
