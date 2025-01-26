Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Golden Knights – 1/26/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate, following their 7-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson– Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday; forwards Tanner Lazcynski and Brendan Brisson were reassigned to the AHL on Saturday.

Latest for THW: