Lukas Reichel Embracing Hard Work, Practicing Patience While Developing for Blackhawks

When I wrote about Lukas Reichel before the start of the season, I expected him to take a big step forward, especially concerning his production. In fact, I set the bar at 20 goals and 30 assists. Well, he has four goals and 11 assists in 43 games. It’s not looking like he will hit that 50-point mark.

Most Blackhawks fans will not fault Reichel for his seemingly stalled development.

Fans will argue that the team has not given the 22-year-old forward the opportunities he needs to develop. Healthy scratches, a limited role on the fourth line, and linemates like Patrick Maroon do not necessarily spark explosive offensive production. “Trade away the veterans,” or “Scratch players other than Reichel to give the kid a chance,” you’ll hear fans say.

Reichel continues to develop for the Blackhawks while many call for him to take on an increase role. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

I don’t disagree entirely with those positions. But comments by Maroon on a recent episode of Spittin’ Chiclets forced me to look at Reichel’s situation from a new angle—one of hard work, determination, and humility. For a few minutes, let’s all get out of the chair from which we like to play Monday Morning quarterback and consider that Reichel is learning some valuable lessons now that will pay significant dividends when he comes into his own.

Reichel has played primarily on the fourth line with Maroon this season. In his interview with Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, and Keith Yandle, Maroon shares how Reichel has embraced his role on the fourth line, an attitude Maroon admires and encourages because too many young guys expect to play first-line minutes immediately.

If a young guy gets called up, you know, he’s on my line. ‘Hey listen, this is your job. If you stay, just don’t pout, and we’ll get our minutes…just do our job, get pucks in, win our puck battles, don’t get scored on.’ I just got to try to resonate with them because I know they want to go out there and produce and do all those things. But I say, ‘If you play the right way, work hard, we’ll produce.’ But you gotta have patience. I think that’s the biggest thing. You gotta have patience in this game, especially for young kids.

Those are wise words from the three-time Stanley Cup champion. Maroon goes into detail about all the work he put in over the years to become a staple in the NHL, so his insight into what it takes to make it should not be overlooked. Maroon goes on to praise Reichel.

Right now, I have this Lukas Reichel. He’s gonna be a stud. He’s been on my line all year, and he’s been adapting so well. That’s been fun to see. His attitude’s great. He loves it. Listen, he wants to play, he wants to be on the top line, but he’s been playing so good right now for us. He’s been good in his role. Now he’s getting PK (penalty kill) time, now he’s getting power play time. Things are starting to roll for him. He’s still on the fourth line, but he’s getting more touches and more looks.

Lukas Reichel takes a page out of Connor Bedard's book with this quick backhand-forehand shot. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/uW2wWwv31i — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 19, 2025

Again, given Maroon’s pedigree, his praise carries weight. He knows what it takes to succeed, even if he is an entirely different player than Reichel. Maroon’s experience with first-overall draft picks like Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard also reinforces his insistence that Reichel’s efforts will pay off. Of McDavid and Bedard, Maroon said that even the best take time to adjust to NHL-caliber hockey. Reichel is a heck of a player in his own right, but his coming-out party will take time.

Maroon’s confidence in Reichel’s approach and attitude should make Blackhawks fans, at the very least, reconsider how fast they want him thrown into the fire. It’s tempting, I know, especially during a rebuild. But he’s learning to play the game the right way. That’s invaluable experience.

Approaches Are Not Mutually Exclusive

Of course, at some point, Reichel will need more ice time and an increased role for him to unlock his potential. There is no rush though. These approaches—patience and opportunities, details and high-flying offense—are not mutually exclusive. The Blackhawks will only reap the benefits of investing in Reichel, as long as they give him the chances he deserves. Like Maroon pointed out, he’s beginning to earn his keep. His time will come.