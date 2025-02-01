Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Capitals – 2/1/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (36-14-3) at CAPITALS (34-11-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SNW, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Milano continues to practice in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.

