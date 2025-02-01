Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Capitals – 2/1/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (36-14-3) at CAPITALS (34-11-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SNW, CITY
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Milano continues to practice in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.
