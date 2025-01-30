Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Senators – 1/30/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (34-11-5) at SENATORS (26-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … Vrana, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the 11th straight game.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … Jensen, a defenseman who was originally expected to miss two games with an undisclosed injury, will miss his third straight; he continues to skate, but not with the team. … Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, will not dress; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Tuesday there is “a chance” Ullmark would return this week.
