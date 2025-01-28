Projected Lineups for Flames vs Capitals – 1/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (33-11-5) at FLAMES (24-17-7)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames called up Klapka from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday. … Barrie, recalled from an AHL conditioning loan Tuesday, will play his first NHL game since Nov. 12.

