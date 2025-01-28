Projected Lineups for Flames vs Capitals – 1/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (33-11-5) at FLAMES (24-17-7)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Capitals Sign Logan Thompson to 6-Year Extension
- Shattenkirk Trade Was Key to Blues’ Success
- Washington Capitals’ Ethen Frank’s Road to the NHL
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames called up Klapka from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday. … Barrie, recalled from an AHL conditioning loan Tuesday, will play his first NHL game since Nov. 12.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Made Mistake Sending Rory Kerins Back to AHL
- Calgary Flames Insider Gives Positive Zary Injury Update
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 1/26/25