Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Islanders – 1/28/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (29-20-2) at ISLANDERS (21-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Juuso Parsinen — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin DeHaan — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Jere Innala

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Miles Wood (back), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

De Haan will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech – Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Perunovich is likely to make his Islanders debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Monday. … Tsyplakov will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, following his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss on Jan. 16.

Latest for THW: