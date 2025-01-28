Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Islanders – 1/28/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (29-20-2) at ISLANDERS (21-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Juuso Parsinen — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin DeHaan — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Jere Innala
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Miles Wood (back), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
De Haan will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech – Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Perunovich is likely to make his Islanders debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Monday. … Tsyplakov will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, following his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss on Jan. 16.
