Avalanche’s Necas Making Good Impression After Rantanen Trade

Whenever a franchise icon is traded, there is always a doubt about whether the new players can adequately replace their production. That is the predicament the Colorado Avalanche currently find themselves in after sending star winger Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster pre-deadline deal also involving the Chicago Blackhawks who retained salary.

Everyone knows the details of the swap by now, with the Avalanche receiving forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury to go with a pair of draft picks (2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick) in exchange for one of the league’s top goalscorers. Rantanen’s status as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer along with his rich contract demands led Colorado’s front office to make an executive decision and get assets now rather than potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

The deal understandably sent shock-waves throughout the league as the NHL rarely sees trades of this magnitude, let alone this far ahead of the trade deadline. Rantanen has been one of the league’s most feared snipers since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season.

The Finnish winger has scored at an 82-game pace of 38 goals and 90 points for his career, and only four players have scored more goals than he has since the start of the 2021-22 season. He was a perfect sidekick for Nathan MacKinnon and a major piece of the franchise’s 2022 Stanley Cup win, making him extremely difficult to replace on a one-to-one basis.

In 26-year-old Necas, the Avalanche hope they have a star-in-the-making, and one who can soften the blow of losing a future Hall of Fame member. Through the first two games of his tenure, the 2017 12th-overall pick is holding up his end of the bargain.

Necas Building Chemistry with MacKinnon

There’s no sugarcoating the obvious: Necas has his work cut out for him to make the fanbase temporarily forget about the pain of losing one of the franchise’s best-ever players. Rantanen forged a wonderful career with the Avalanche and should be revered in the city for the rest of his life for his contributions in securing the core’s first post-Joe Sakic Stanley Cup win. Necas on the other hand has yet to make his mark in the NHL, with this season being the first point-per-game campaign of his career.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Necas tallied two points (both assists) over his first two games with the Avalanche, and boasts a full-season ledger of 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points in 51 games, representing an 82-game pace of 26 goals, 66 assists, and 92 points, the latter two of which would be career-highs for the native of Czechia.

Necas led all Avalanche forwards with just under 45 minutes in all situations over the first two games of the post-Rantanen era, including a team-leading 5:53 on the power play. Necas posted a team-worst minus-4 rating over the two games, but his rustiness could be excused by having no time to adjust to his new team and playing the day immediately after being traded.

Head coach Jared Bednar slotted Necas into Rantanen’s old spot beside MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin on the new-look first line, and the trio dominated possession in the weekend’s games against the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers.

With that line on the ice at five-on-five, the Avalanche out-shot the opposition 23-12, won the scoring chance battle by a 22-8 margin, and tallied nine high-danger opportunities for to four against according to Natural Stat Trick. They were outscored 3-1, but don’t expect that trend to continue for the rest of the season if the underlying numbers are any indication.

Hurricanes Making Big Bet with Necas for Rantanen Trade

The Hurricanes have been close to ascending to the championship summit during the half-decade and change, advancing to at least the second round of the NHL playoffs in five of the past six postseasons. They have made it to the Eastern Conference Final on two of those occasions (2019 and 2023), but were swept both times.

Only five teams have won more playoff games since the Hurricanes broke their nine-year playoff drought in 2019, with each of the teams ahead of them making at least one appearance in the Stanley Cup Final over that time. The Florida Panthers (seventh), Edmonton Oilers (ninth), St. Louis Blues (10th), and the Montreal Canadiens (13th) have all won fewer playoff games than Carolina since 2019, but all four franchises have made at least one appearance in the championship series. The organization has been one of the most forward-thinking groups over the past decade, but have yet to reap the rewards of their process.

It’s entirely possible that Rantanen does not re-sign with the Hurricanes and they gave up a budding star in Necas for nothing. Yet, given that capitalizing on their territorial dominance has long been a weakness of the roster, adding one of the league’s top finishers is a gamble that general manager Eric Tulsky had to make.

Avalanche Looking Towards Future with Necas Acquisition

Necas’ contract status ($6.5 million cap hit through next season) made him an appealing target for the Avalanche front office. He’s young enough to fit nicely with Colorado’s current core, and offers a different profile from the slower, shoot-first Rantanen.

The Gabriel Landeskog injury situation hovers over all, and his $7 million cap hit looms large if he were to return during the regular season. The Avalanche would need to have the room to activate him from long-term injured reserve which likely would have resulted in a major move even if Rantanen was not involved.

The move creates some cap room and opens up new possibilities to re-shape the roster at the trade deadline. This trade has the potential to eat at the Avalanche for years to come, but they have to feel confident that they made the most of a difficult situation.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and the NHL.