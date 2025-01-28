Mikko Rantanen’s Contract & Trade Situation Unravel After Recent Finnish Interview

The Mikko Rantanen trade on Friday, Jan. 24, 2024, was one of the biggest trades we have seen in a very long time. As news trickled in individually about who wasn’t involved in the trade, picks, and conditions, the overriding mark of this ordeal was Rantanen’s contract situation with the Colorado Avalanche. As the season went by, multiple reports updated the situation for the pending unrestricted free agent. Potential average annual value (aav), how many years, if both parties are making good progress, but as more news came out, it seemed like there was a roadblock between the two parties on what they wanted to settle on, which was the reported value per year.

It was reported that Rantanen was looking for $14 million per year, a significant number that not only puts him above teammate Nathan MacKinnon’s AAV but is similar to that of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, whom his agent also represents and his recent contract extension. Now that the trade has accrued, more news about the contract negotiations has emerged, especially with Rantanen voicing his opinions when a Finnish media outlet called Ilta-Sanomat interviewed him.

What Was Mentioned In The Interview

The article, published on Sunday, Jan. 26, it discusses Rantanens’s past 48 hours dealing with the trade, all of the negotiations leading up to it, and how it shocked him after all that he has done with the organization for the past 10 years.

“However, I played in Colorado for almost ten years, and I did quite a lot for the club. We even won the championship. That’s why this trade was surprising, Rantanen said in the locker room, wearing a Carolina hoodie.”

He discusses what a possible extension might have looked like, how the talks progressed, and how he felt ready to propose a number to management that reflects his contributions to the team, their accomplishments, and future potential. He also aimed to align this number with the current “market value”.

Discussions about an extension with the club were open. I was ready to take a discount based on my market value. We discussed the contract recently, too, Rantanen reveals…

The number previously floated around was $14 million. That would tie him with Draisaitl for the largest contract aav and make him the most expensive winger contract on the market. Beating out players like Artemi Panarin, Mitch Marner and Nikita Kucherov. The reaction to that number shocked many about how much he was asking and what a reasonable number should be based on his achievements, but whatever number Rantanen and his team were asking for, he seemed fair and wasn’t “too high.”

I don’t think that’s true. I don’t want to talk about exact amounts, but I was prepared to accept quite a bit of my market value. That’s why this deal came as such a surprise, Rantanen says.

Despite all of the news and rumours circulating about his contract and the lack of results that were being accomplished, which could lead to a trade, Rantanen still believed that a deal would be made despite all of the outside noise.

To be honest, I didn’t think I would be traded. I strongly believed that an extension would be made at some point, but they decided otherwise. No contact was made with the club at any point, although the conversation was of course not everyday, Rantanen says.

The article then discusses the past 48 hours, including his reaction to his being traded, how he has dealt with it, and what the future holds for him in Carolina.

New Info Emerges to Plead the Avalanches Case

Within the past 24 hours, new news has emerged from insiders that reveals more internal briefings about the Rantanen contract situation. Numbers have been thrown out of what Rantanen “should” be paid based on his achievements, success with the team, how the salary cap is increasing, his skills compared to other wingers, and his importance to the team. Elliotte Friedman reports that the top offer the Colorado Avalanche has offered Rantanen was an eight-year deal at $11.75 million aav, a total of $94 million. That contract would make him the highest-paid winger, have the fifth-highest aav, and be the sixth most valuable contract in the NHL.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avalanche have recently faced several issues with their salary cap. Captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played a game in three years, and there have been minimal updates regarding his health and the progress of his return. Over the past two seasons, Valeri Nichushkin has dealt with suspensions and injuries. With the exception of MacKenzie Blackwood’s newest contract, a five-year extension, many recent contracts have been for three to four years. So it’s shocking to see such a lucrative contract be turned down, with Rantanen and his team knowing they can get the number they are looking for in free agency from another team.

Has an “Internal Cap” Been Set Within the Organization?

When discussing potential contracts outside of Rantanen, the next most considerable task the Avalanche will have to face is extending Cale Makar before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2026-27 season. This is where Friedman again discusses how Rantanen’s contract situation will be much different when negotiating with Makar. Friedman reports that the Avalanche has set up an “Internal MacKinnon Cap” of $12.6 million AAV that was placed when dealing with Rantanen and how his potential salary was never going to top that of MacKinnon, but the same factor will not be in effect when they start to negotiate with Makar.

Though recent reports have shown that Rantanen was “willing to take a significant discount” to re-sign with the Avalanche, was his discount under or above the “Internal MacKinnon cap? Rantanen told New York-based writer Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Monday (Jan. 27), ahead of Carolina’s game against the Rangers on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

As stated before, the salary cap is expected to significantly increase when they start talking with Makar and his team in the coming years. Other players, such as Josh Manson, Sam Malinski, Scott Wedgewood, Kelly Parker, Jack Drury (restricted free agent), and Martin Necas, will also be pending unrestricted free agents, so they will have a lot on their plate when it comes to managing their cap for the future.

At the end of the day, the NHL is a business; teams will do anything they can to build the best team to win a Stanley Cup. It’s clear that whoever is right or wrong, Rantanen and his team couldn’t find the right deal with the Avalanche to sign a contract extension. Once the Avalanche came to that conclusion, they did what was best for their future and decided to trade him to the Carolina Hurricanes before he could leave in free agency.