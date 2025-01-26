Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 1/26/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (24-16-7) at JETS (33-14-3)

6 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil

Clark Bishop — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Vladar is expected to start after Wolf made 21 saves.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Status report

The Jets also did not skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Latest for THW: