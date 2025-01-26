Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 1/26/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (24-16-7) at JETS (33-14-3)
6 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil
Clark Bishop — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Vladar is expected to start after Wolf made 21 saves.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Status report
The Jets also did not skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.
