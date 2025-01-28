Projected Lineups for Stars vs Golden Knights – 1/28/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Brendan Smith — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Matej Blumel, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson– Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Raphael Lavoie

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights recalled Lavoie, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League; he will enter the lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.

