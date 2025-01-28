Projected Lineups for Stars vs Golden Knights – 1/28/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (31-17-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Brendan Smith — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Matej Blumel, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson– Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Raphael Lavoie
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights recalled Lavoie, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League; he will enter the lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.
