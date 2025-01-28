Could Mikko Rantanen Sign With the Oilers This Offseason?

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that has arguably the best offensive weapons in the entire NHL, and they could soon get a whole lot more dangerous. The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been tormenting the league for nearly a decade, and have had a great supporting cast which includes the likes of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard.

The areas of concern for the Oilers under the McDavid/Draisaitl era have been goaltending and defence. While their blue line has improved in recent years and Stuart Skinner has been an adequate starter, those are still the areas most believe need to improve for the organization to reach its ultimate goal. According to a new report, however, they may look to add even more offence this coming offseason.

Rantanen Linked to the Oilers

The NHL saw an absolute blockbuster of a deal this past week, as a three-way trade between the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Chicago Blackhawks saw Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall head to the ‘Canes. Meanwhile, Martin Necas and Jack Drury, along with a second and fourth-round pick, headed to the Avs, while the Blackhawks received a third-round selection.

Nobody saw this move coming, though reports came out soon afterward that Rantanen and the Avalanche weren’t able to find common ground when it came to extension talks. The 28-year-old superstar is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

While Rantanen and the Hurricanes could still work out an extension, this deal coming without one agreed upon indicates he may want to test out the free-agent market this summer. Plenty of teams will be interested, as he’s been one of the game’s most prolific point producers for several seasons.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers may be one of those teams expressing interest. Though seemingly nobody would have linked the two as a potential match, that changed on Tuesday morning, as St. Louis Blues reporter Andy Strickland said on the Cam & Strick Podcast that he has informed speculation that the Oilers will sign Rantanen this summer.

“You know where he’s going to end up? Edmonton. They’re going to be able to pay him, number one,” Strickland said. “And I think that there would be some interest from him. There’s some belief that they can make that happen. You’ve got to look at who’s coming off the books and all that type of stuff, salary cap is going up.”

Rantanen had 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to being traded, and has broken the 100-point marker in each of the past two seasons. Adding him to the Oilers would give them an offensive trio the NHL hasn’t seen in a long time, if ever. That said, if they were to go after him, there would be some significant changes elsewhere on their roster.

Bouchard Would Be Traded

While the salary cap is expected to see some significant increases in the coming years, the Oilers still don’t have a ton of money to tinker with. Draisaitl is set to make $14 million per season beginning in 2025-26, and McDavid can sign an extension as of July 1. Another player who will need an extension is Evan Bouchard, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, many thought Bouchard could be in line for a contract that would pay him as much as $10 million annually. The 25-year-old had 81 points last season, and was expected to surpass that mark in 2024-25. Instead, he’s taken a step backward, but would still be looking at a lucrative, long-term deal.

If the Oilers were somehow able to land Rantanen, it would mean Bouchard would be moved out. They simply cannot afford to have McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard locked up long term while also having the money to sign Rantanen. They aren’t going to move McDavid, which means Bouchard would be traded.

Despite a down season, Bouchard would command a ton in a trade. He’s one of the best offensive producing blueliners in the NHL, and is just entering the prime of his career. He’s proven to be elite on the power play, and displays great offensive instincts at even strength.

Though Bouchard’s defensive game often causes headaches amongst Oilers fans, losing him would be a significant blow to a blue line that’s already questioned as not having enough depth. Would a Rantanen addition be worth creating a bigger problem on the back end? That’s the question the Oilers brass will need to decide, but there is no doubt that signing Rantanen would give them the deepest group offensively in the NHL.