Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kraken – 1/28/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (20-23-6) at KRAKEN (22-26-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

The Ducks, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Grubauer could start after Daccord made 27 saves Monday.

