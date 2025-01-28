Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kraken – 1/28/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (20-23-6) at KRAKEN (22-26-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Ducks, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks’ McTavish Earns NHL’s Second Star of the Week
- Ducks Veteran to Watch in Second Half: Frank Vatrano
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Ducks – 1/25/25
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Grubauer could start after Daccord made 27 saves Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Connor McDavid Scores in Return Game, Oilers Beat Kraken 4-2
- Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Kraken – 1/27/25
- Kraken Defeat Penguins 4-1 to Sweep Season Series