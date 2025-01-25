Ducks Veteran to Watch in Second Half: Frank Vatrano

The Anaheim Ducks are fresh off a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Penguins with eyes on starting a winning streak when they take on the Nashville Predators tonight at Honda Center. The five-goal outburst on Thursday (Jan. 23) was a welcomed surprise after a January that largely underwhelmed on the offensive front. Repeating that level of production will come down to greater and more consistent execution by a number of players.

Head coach Greg Cronin has entrusted many of his veteran players with leading that charge. Frank Vatrano, who scored a goal in the win over Pittsburgh, will be a central piece of that formula and it is for that reason, and a few others, he will be worth watching over the final 34 games of the season.

Vatrano Earned His Extension With Strong Play Over Last Season-Plus

Let’s start by acknowledging that Vatrano was more than deserving of the recent contract extension that he signed, which will keep him in Anaheim until the 2028-29 season. His 86 points since the beginning of last season trail only Troy Terry’s 91, and his rugged, scrappy, and relentless style of play has given him heart-and-soul, fan favorite status among people inside and outside the organization. Cronin has said as much in a variety of interviews.

The point of acknowledging this extension is well, to demonstrate that Vatrano and the Ducks believe in one another. He sees potential in this young group, and the Ducks, or more specifically general manager Pat Verbeek, has seen enough of him to feel he is an essential ingredient to the recipe that will turn the Ducks into a playoff contender once again. We’re all rooting for that to happen.

Vatrano Is a Central Component of Ducks’ Best Line Once Again

Another reason to keep an eye on Vatrano is that he once again is one of the few dependable scorers the Ducks have. That’s unlikely to change, given sophomore Leo Carlsson, third-year man Mason McTavish, rookie Cutter Gauthier, and the oft-injured Trevor Zegras have endured their fair share of inconsistencies, some might say struggles, in 2024-25. Vatrano may not be producing an encore to the 37-goal, 60-point career season he put together in 2023-24, but his 13 goals and 26 points both rank second on the team. A 20-goal, 40-45-point season seems within reach for the 30-year-old undrafted veteran, which would fall more in line with his 2022-23 numbers, his first season in Orange County.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the second straight season, Vatrano’s ability to finish chances and relentlessly pursue shooting opportunities has made him a key component of the Ducks’ most dangerous scoring line, which this season consists of himself, Ryan Strome, and Terry. The Ducks have scored 118 goals this season which sits last in the NHL by five goals, so dangerous is a relative term. But if Cronin can lean on any one of his forward lines to any degree this season, it has been these guys. Terry is often the most dangerous guy on the ice for the Ducks. Vatrano can finish and plays with tenacity, as does Strome. Unless McTavish or Carlsson can consistently elevate his play and carry his own forward line in the second half, then expect this one to continue serving as the de-facto top trio.

Vatrano Plays the Way Cronin and Verbeek Want This Team to Play

A third and final reason to watch Vatrano down the stretch? He’s going to give you all he has. He plays hard and takes no shifts off. He can score but will get dirty, throw his weight around, and mix it up when necessary. Which makes him a fun guy to watch play hockey.

In many ways, he is the player that both Cronin and Verbeek have stated they want this team to play like. When discussing the extension afterward, Verbeek said, “…his intensity and compete is very important to our group.” This is in addition to his goal scoring, of course.

Expect Frankie V to Finish the Season Strong

Despite the career season in 2023-24, Vatrano’s place in the lineup for this season seemed far from predetermined. Sure, he would get some opportunities, but I figured a more realistic landing spot for him was in the middle six forward group, given the top lines (and offensive opportunities) were going to Zegras, Terry, Carlsson, and McTavish.

It hasn’t exactly worked out that way. It took Vatrano some time to settle in, but he once again has become one of a very limited number of stable contributors over the past two or so months. Should the guys around him elevate their play over the second half of the season, then plenty more production is in store for Vatrano, which should enable him to finish near the top of team scoring for the second straight time. He and his teammates will look to continue their offensive momentum tonight against Nashville.



