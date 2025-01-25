Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner Inching Closer to Return to Lineup

The Columbus Blue Jackets got a much welcomed visitor at their morning skate on Saturday. The smiles on the player’s faces told the whole story. For the first time all season, captain Boone Jenner joined his teammates for the morning skate.

Recall Jenner has missed the entire 2024-25 season so far after having surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered on the last day of training camp. He still has work to do to be in a position to return to the Blue Jackets’ lineup. But simply being on the ice with his teammates was a sign his return isn’t too far off.

While the exact timeline for Jenner’s return remains unclear, he will now get the chance to work his way to game shape while seeing how much contact he can take. GM Don Waddell recently told the Hockey Writers that if all went well, they expected Jenner to possibly return to the lineup after the 4-Nations break.

According to Waddell, Jenner had a doctor’s appointment on Jan 19 to see where things stood. If everything was cleared from that appointment, then he could start to take contact. Being on the ice Saturday morning is a good sign that appointment went well.

Jenner Speaks

Jenner spoke to the media for the first time since training camp. He iterated things are day-to-day for him as he gets up to speed. But you could tell the excitement of him being out there with his teammates.

“I think this is just one step that you have to get to before that. So getting to practice today which is big. It’s a morning skate. With a couple of practices next week, I think (it’ll) be a little but more helpful with hitting some 5-on-5 stuff. That’s what I’m talking about with the contact taking some hits on hit and go from there.”

Jenner then said there is no set date for his return as of yet. He did say he hopes to be able to play in the Stadium Series game on March 1. He also knows being healthy and ready in full is just as important.

“We know that part of it. I think that’s just conversation with the doctors and the training staff here,” Jenner said. “We got the best care that way to make sure as many tests or different things you want to do to make sure it’s good. This is why we follow this protocol easing back into things. You don’t want to just jump into full contact practice after months of not taking anything on the shoulder. They make sure in the process that everything’s checked off and us as the players are feeling good enough to get back out there.”

Boone Jenner said he will ease back into things but is hopeful of a return soon. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jenner is as excited as you can imagine being able to come back into a playoff race. He’s been very proud of what he’s seen from the team.

“Extremely proud. Just been watching since I’ve been injured. Been around as much as I can but the way these guys have dug in. The spot we’re in right now. We’re right in quite a fight right now for the playoffs. It’s a credit to everybody in this room coming together. You can really feel that when you come in here and guys play for each other. We’re going out believing we can win games. You can feel that energy in here.”

Jenner was so excited that he even started chirping the coaches according to head coach Dean Evason. Evason deadpanned and said “He was chirping Nick Backstrom already first day out there. He’s chirping about which end do you want it at the start of practice? Maybe you should wait to get in the lineup before you start chirping the coaches again.”

When asked about if his chirping game was still strong after all this time off, Jenner laughed and said “I hope so. I’m a little rusty. Little rusty in interviews too. It’s been a while hasn’t it?”

It certainly has been a while. Saturday was a good first step. And now the process begins in full force for the eventual return of the captain to the lineup.

