Calgary Flames Insider Gives Positive Zary Injury Update

When Connor Zary left a game versus the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the month, many Calgary Flames fans feared that he would be out for the season. The 23-year-old was in a world of pain after going knee-on-knee with Ducks defenceman Drew Helleson, a collision which most viewed as accidental.

Zary has been one of the Flames’ most productive players for a second-straight season, as he had 10 goals and 22 points through 40 games prior to suffering his knee injury. The Flames have been able to continue finding ways to win games in his absence, but could still greatly use him back in the lineup.

Thankfully, it was confirmed days after Zary went down that he would not be forced to miss the remainder of the season. An exact timeline wasn’t given, and still has yet to be provided. That said, a recent update from a Flames insider suggests he may be back a lot sooner than anyone would have expected.

Zary Out of Knee Brace

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis was one of several media members who recently attended the Flames’ annual charity poker game. As is tradition, all of the Flames were in attendance at the event, including Zary. Francis mentioned that he not only was walking around great, but was no longer wearing the knee brace he had on for a time after suffering the injury.

“Nice to see Connor Zary walking around at the Flames Charity Poker tourney last night,” Francis wrote on X. “He’s no longer wearing his brace, which is good news. Still no official timeline on his return, but encouraging news.”

When Zary first went down, you couldn’t help but wonder if the injury would be one that could impact his career going forward. It looked as though he had, at the very least, torn his ACL, which many players often struggle to come back from. Somehow, he was able to dodge that bullet completely. It’s great news for this current Flames team and for the organization overall going forward.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Despite a slow start to his professional career, Zary has quickly transitioned into one of the Flames’ core pieces going forward. He had a superb rookie season in 2023-24, showing some great offensive instincts while also being more than adequate in his own end of the ice. He, along with Matt Coronato, are the brightest two young stars this team has up front on their current NHL roster.

It isn’t just Flames fans that are realizing Zary’s talent, either. Recently, 2010 first overall pick Taylor Hall gave the Flames forward some high praise when he appeared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, saying how impressed he was when his now former Chicago Blackhawks team played in Calgary earlier in the season.

“We played Calgary the other day, and that Connor Zary, he had the puck the whole game,” Hall said. “He’s a good player.”

Zary Could Be Flames’ Internal Rental

Despite being right in the thick of the playoff race, the Flames aren’t a team that is expected to be making big moves, if any, come the trade deadline on March 7. Their success this season has been a pleasant surprise, and general manager Craig Conroy has been adamant that he isn’t looking to leverage the future for a short-term chase.

That said, while the Flames may not make any moves, that could be around the time when they bring Zary back into the lineup. That in itself is a major pickup, and could be what the Flames consider as an internal rental piece. While a return date is still up in the air, he is a very impactful player, and one that could very well be enough to get them into the playoffs in just a few months time.