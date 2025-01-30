Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flyers – 1/30/25

The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (22-20-7) at FLYERS (23-23-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report:

The Islanders likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale

Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. … Fedotov will start after making nine saves on 10 shots Wednesday in relief of Ersson, who allowed four goals on 16 shots before being removed during the second period. … Tippett is questionable after the forward left the game Wednesday after his first shift of the second period following a hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon.

