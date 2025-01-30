Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flyers – 1/30/25

The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (22-20-7) at FLYERS (23-23-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Advertisement: 0:05
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report:
The Islanders likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Islanders – 1/28/25
- Avalanche & Islanders Are Answering Roster Core Questions This Season
- 10 NHL Teams With the Most Stanley Cups
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale
Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. … Fedotov will start after making nine saves on 10 shots Wednesday in relief of Ersson, who allowed four goals on 16 shots before being removed during the second period. … Tippett is questionable after the forward left the game Wednesday after his first shift of the second period following a hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Prospect Samu Tuomaala Will Bring a Lot to NHL Roster
- Devils’ Physicality Propels Them to 5-0 Routing of Flyers
- Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Devils – 1/29/25