Devils’ Physicality Propels Them to 5-0 Routing of Flyers

The New Jersey Devils returned home on Wednesday night in an attempt to salvage their season series against the Philadelphia Flyers, having dropped their first two against them. In a pretty intense affair, the Devils got their wish and routed the Flyers by a score of 5-0. Jake Allen stopped all 24 in the contest for his third shutout of the season. The Devils improve to 29-18-6; the Flyers fall to 23-23-6.

Right off the bat, the Flyers seemed to get the better of the chances. They peppered Jake Allen with shots, but he stopped all 10 in the opening frame to keep it scoreless.

The Devils opened the second with a power play and got rewarded as Ondrej Palat shoveled one through Sam Ersson. About six minutes later, the Devils doubled their lead as Luke Hughes was in on a 2-on-1 with his brother, Jack. Luke looked him off the whole way and fired one home to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.

After the game, Devils’ head coach Sheldon Keefe told The Hockey Writers, “I love that he looked off his brother and just shot it in the net. That was great…that’s an important goal for us there too, a long list of really positive things (from Luke).”

From there, things got hectic. There were a total of 26 penalty minutes in the next nine minutes…without a single fight. But all the physicality only sparked the Devils even more. Nathan Bastian scored his first goal since October 22nd, poking one through on the power play. Then Timo Meier set up Dawson Mercer for a pretty looking goal to make it 4-0. At that point, Ersson was pulled for Ivan Fedotov.

Just 1:58 into the third, the Devils continued to pour it on. Jack Hughes finished a 2-on-1 with Bratt to make it 5-0. That’s where the score stood as Allen made every necessary stop to preserve his 24-save shutout.

The Devils will get back in action on Sunday in Buffalo; the Flyers will return home to face the New York Islanders tomorrow night (Thursday).