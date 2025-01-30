Montreal Victoire Defeat Ottawa Charge 4-1 With Marie-Philip Poulin Hat Trick

The Montreal Victoire hosted the Ottawa Charge on Jan. 29, just ten days after their last matchup. The Victoire attempted to repeat their performance on Jan. 19 when they defeated the Charge 2-1. They would go on to succeed, with a 4-1 victory over Ottawa.

So far in this Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season, the Victoire have won every time they’ve played the Charge.

Game Recap

At the halfway point of the first period, the Charge opened up scoring for the two teams. Gabby Hughes passed the puck down the boards for Jocelyne Larocque at the blue line. She passed to Jincy Roese who was across the ice from her. She took a shot and Tereza Vanisova was able to tip the puck into the back of the net. Fifteen minutes into the first, Montreal received their first penalty. Anna Kjelbin had to sit for interference. The Charge were unable to take advantage of their extra player on the ice and increase their lead. With 30 seconds left to go, the Charge received their first penalty for tripping. The first came to a close and the Victoire began the second period with 1:30 left on the power play.

The Victoire were unable to tie it on the power play, but they did score as the Charge returned to full strength. Jennifer Gardiner had a 2-on-1 with Marie-Philip Poulin. As they got closer to the net, Gardiner made a pass to Poulin. She took a shot and sent the puck into the back of the net after banking it off the post. Five minutes later, the Victoire were able to extend their lead. Amanda Boulier passed to Gardiner who made a straight shot for the goal. She went down the middle of the ice and shot the puck into the back of Gwyneth Philips’ net.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montréal Victoire (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

On their second power play opportunity, the Victoire scored their third goal of the night. The prime duo of Gardiner and Poulin were at it again. Cayla Barnes sent a pass to Gardiner near the blue line. She held the puck, waiting for an opening. Poulin skated behind her and up towards the net. She passed to the captain as she moved up the ice. She took a shot and scored the third of the night for the team, her second of the game. After this goal, Philips was pulled from the net and Emerance Maschmeyer entered the crease. The period came to a close with the score staying at 3-1 in favor of the home team.

The end of the game was drawing near and the Charge were growing desperate. They pulled Maschmeyer with four minutes remaining to get an extra attacker on the ice. It was the Victoire who took advantage of the empty net though. Erin Ambrose sent the puck down the boards towards the Victoire’s scoring zone. Poulin outpaced the Charge, getting to the puck first. She skated into the zone, taking a shot from the faceoff dot. The puck hit its target and Poulin recorded her second career PWHL hat trick. With her empty net goal, Poulin secured the 4-1 win over the Charge.

Next Games

The Victoire will look to extend their three-game win streak tomorrow, Jan. 30 against the Toronto Sceptres. The Charge will look to get back in the win column when they also face the Sceptres next on Saturday, Feb. 1.